  • Community, law enforcement send well-wishes to wounded Orlando police officer

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida community and members of the law enforcement are sending well-wishes to an Orlando police officer shot in the line of duty.

    The officer, whose name has not been released, was responding to a domestic violence call at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Westbrook Apartment complex, when the officer was shot.

    The officer underwent surgery at ORMC and is expected to survive, according to Orlando police Chief John Mina.

    People woke up Monday to news of the shooting and began offering words of encouragement and support.

