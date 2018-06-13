0 Gary Lindsey, convicted felon who shot officer, killed four kids had five guns: Police

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man police said shot an officer, took four children hostage, then killed the children after a 20-hour standoff had five guns that were passed on to him by his late father.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Gary Lindsey, Jr. had two rifles, two shotguns and a handgun inside the apartment where he held four children hostage Monday.

The standoff ended Monday evening when Lindsey killed the four children ranging in age from one to 11, then killed himself, police said.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, Mina said that during the negotiations, there was never any indication that Lindsey threatened the children.

Investigators still don't know the timeline of when Lindsey killed the children.

"There was no indication of an imminent threat. There were no sounds of voices of the children," said Mina.

Mina said officers were working hard to gather as much information as they could about what was going on inside the apartment without provoking Lindsey.

Two of the children were found dead in one bedroom and the two others were found dead in a second bedroom.

The standoff started late Sunday night when police said Lindsey beat an ex-girlfriend, who called police to report a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Apartments complex on Eaglesmere Drive, just north of Universal Studios.

Mina said the children were not part of the original domestic violence call.

Lindsey opened fire when officers arrived, shooting Officer Kevin Valencia through the door, police said. Sources told Channel 9 Valencia was shot in the eye. Fellow officers rushed Valencia to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery early Monday morning. Mina said Valencia suffered “very significant injuries,” but is expected to survive.

Court records show Lindsey had an extensive criminal history. Paperwork shows three arrests since 2004. In 2009, Lindsey pleaded no contest to charges of arson and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer after investigators said he sent an Orange County home after an argument with his girlfriend.

Records show he received 35 years of community supervision, and while under supervision, he has been picked up for a series of probation violations, culminating in 2012 with an aggravated battery and aggravated assault charge in Orange County, stemming from a fight with another girlfriend.

Lindsey was released when the state couldn't file charges after 30 days.

