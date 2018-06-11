Who is Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., the man accused of shooting officer, taking 4 children hostage?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of shooting an Orlando police officer and taking four children hostage Monday has had a long history of run-ins with law enforcement, according to records.
Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. was arrested in Volusia County in 2004 on charges of aggravated assault, but the charges were dropped, records show.
Records show he was arrested in Sanford in 2007 on charges of larceny and petty theft, convicted and and sentenced to community service.
Lindsey in 2009 pleaded no contest to charges of arson and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer after investigators said he set an Orange City home on fire following an argument with his girlfriend, records said.
Records show he received 35 years of community supervision, and while under supervision, he has been picked up for a series of probation violations, culminating in 2012 with an aggravated battery and aggravated assault charge in Orange County, stemming from a fight with another girlfriend.
Lindsey was released when the state couldn't file charges after 30 days.
