Pro-Palestine demonstrations continue at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Student protests against the Israel and Palestinian conflict continue nationwide and here in Central Florida.

Nearly 40 students marched, circling the University of Central Florida campus to make their demands heard and express support for Palestinian liberation.

The leader of Thursday’s protest, fourth-year UCF student Miriam Fatima, says they are asking for disclosure and divestment from war-profiting and weapon-making companies.

“We don’t want our tuition dollars paying to slaughter kids, period,” Fatima said. “We are eight months into a genocide. 40,000 Palestinians are dead. We need a cease-fire...immediate, ever-lasting cease-fire now.”

Fatima says the group is also committed to reinstating SJP, or Studies for Justice and Politics, on campus.

There was law enforcement present for Thursday’s protest. No arrests were made.

