ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World just took a big step toward launching its new gondola system that will transport guests around the park without ever touching the ground.

The park said Monday it is running its first test of its Skyliner system between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Caribbean Beach resort.

A photo from the Disney Parks blog shows an enclosed gondola cabin suspended in the air near the Twilight Zone Terror of Tower.

The photo does not show any Disney-themed art on the car. Artist renderings from Disney show many of the gondolas will have different Disney characters on them.

Walt Disney World's SkyLiner system will connect two parks and four resorts by air. ARTIST RENDERINGS COURTESY OF DISNEY.

The Skyliner is set to open this fall, and will connect Epcot and Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the new Riviera Resort, which is also set to open later this year.

The theme park is in the middle of a building boom, which over the next three years will see new rides, expanded theme parks, new resort hotels and a new transportation system.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted Toy Story Land this summer and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019. The park also has at least four other Disney-owned hotels coming in the next few years, including an immersive "Star Wars"-themed resort, a nature-themed resort, a major expansion to Disney's Coronado Resort, and the new Riviera Resort. Marriott is also planning to build The Cove, a new addition to its Swan and Dolphin resorts.

Disney is also planning to unveil its Skyliner gondola system in 2019. Two new roller coasters -- a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster at Epcot, and a "TRON" roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, should arrive in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

