ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World just took a big step toward launching its new gondola system that will transport guests around the park without ever touching the ground.
The park said Monday it is running its first test of its Skyliner system between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Caribbean Beach resort.
Related Headlines
-
Disney unveils blue Will Smith in new ‘Aladdin' trailer during Grammys
-
Patriots' Tom Brady, Julian Edelman celebrate Super Bowl win at Disney World
-
Maleficent float that caught fire returns to Walt Disney World parade
-
Baby giraffe born at Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World
-
9 best moments of the Walt Disney World Marathon
A photo from the Disney Parks blog shows an enclosed gondola cabin suspended in the air near the Twilight Zone Terror of Tower.
TRENDING NOW:
- OIA implements new safety measure after TSA worker jumped to his death
- Michelle Carter, convicted in boyfriend's texting suicide, ordered to begin prison sentence
- Pick your power provider? The plan to deregulate Florida’s electric grid
- VIDEO: Mother charged with murder in 32-year-old disappearance of her 3-year-old son
The photo does not show any Disney-themed art on the car. Artist renderings from Disney show many of the gondolas will have different Disney characters on them.
The Skyliner is set to open this fall, and will connect Epcot and Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the new Riviera Resort, which is also set to open later this year.
Previous coverage: Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner
The theme park is in the middle of a building boom, which over the next three years will see new rides, expanded theme parks, new resort hotels and a new transportation system.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted Toy Story Land this summer and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019. The park also has at least four other Disney-owned hotels coming in the next few years, including an immersive "Star Wars"-themed resort, a nature-themed resort, a major expansion to Disney's Coronado Resort, and the new Riviera Resort. Marriott is also planning to build The Cove, a new addition to its Swan and Dolphin resorts.
Disney is also planning to unveil its Skyliner gondola system in 2019. Two new roller coasters -- a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster at Epcot, and a "TRON" roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, should arrive in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.
MORE THEME PARK NEWS:
- Magic Kingdom temporarily closes two rides as crews build new roller coaster
- See the new hotel joining Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin resorts
- Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner
- New 'nature-inspired' resort coming to Walt Disney World
- Walt Disney World's new ticket pricing structure takes effect
- Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' will end in 2019 to make way for new show
- Theme Parks & more Florida fun: Inside Central Florida
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}