Twenty-three years after Toy Story hit the big screen, the Disney-Pixar classic has come to life.
Toy Story Land opens Saturday at Disney's Hollywood Studios and crowds -- oh yes, there will be crowds -- are in for more than just a few new rides.
Disney guests will feel as though they've shrunk to the size of one of a toy. The rides, decor, characters and even the restaurants are designed to make you feel as though you're hanging with the toys in Andy's backyard.
Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich and icFlorida.com's Shelley Caran had the chance to go behind the scenes two days before the grand opening:
icFlorida: Everything you need to know about Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios
