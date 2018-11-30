0 All Aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad to shut down for a while; Tomorrowland Speedway is next

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World is temporarily closing two rides at its Magic Kingdom park.

The rides will close as Disney builds a new “TRON”-themed roller coaster in its Tomorrowland area.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which travels the perimeter of the park, will go on its last ride Sunday, Dec. 2. A Walt Disney World spokesperson said that during the railroad’s temporary closure, the train itself will take up residence at the Main Street station starting Monday, Dec. 3.

“During this time, guests will be able to get an up-close look at the railroad and take advantage of one-of-a-kind photo opportunities,” according to Disney officials.

Disney officials did not say when guests will be able to take a ride on the railroad once again.

After the holidays, the park will also temporarily close the Tomorrowland Speedway starting Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Disney said the Speedway will close so its track can be adjusted. The ride is set to reopen later in 2019.

Approximate location of the new "TRON" roller coaster

The two rides will close while construction crews build the new “TRON” coaster that Disney officials said will be built next to Space Mountain in the park’s Tomorrowland area. The roller coaster is based on a similar ride at Shanghai Disneyland and “allows riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier,” Disney said.

Walt Disney World will open a new "TRON" roller coaster in Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland. (Artist Rending - Source: Walt Disney Company) Source: Walt Disney Company Walt Disney World's new "TRON" roller coaster, coming to Magic Kingdom, is based on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland (Photo source: Walt Disney Company) Source: Walt Disney Company

The ride is scheduled to open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The “TRON” roller coaster is just one element of a building boom at Walt Disney World, which over the next three years will include new rides, expanded theme parks, new resort hotels, and a new transportation system.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted Toy Story Land this summer and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019. The park also has at least four other Disney-owned hotels coming in the next few years, including an immersive "Star Wars"-themed resort, a nature-themed resort, a major expansion to Disney's Coronado Resort, and the new Riviera Resort. Marriott is also planning to build The Cove, a new addition to its Swan and Dolphin resorts.

Disney is also planning to unveil its Skyliner gondola system in 2019 and a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster is coming to Epcot in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

