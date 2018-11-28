0 Sold-out Elton John concert at Amway Center canceled after singer gets ear infection

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of disappointed fans did not get to see Elton John perform at the Amway Center on Tuesday night.

The singer had to cancel his Orlando performance due to an ear infection, officials said.

The star was scheduled to perform as part of his Elton John Farewell Tour at 8 p.m. An announcement was made almost 30 minutes later that he would not be able to perform. Fans were asked to leave the venue.

"The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future," the venue said in a statement. "Please save your concert tickets and receipts/passes for any Amway Center parking lots, as they will be honored for the new performance."

Venue officials responded to unhappy concertgoers on Twitter, saying that John was in the building and that they made the announcement as soon as they learned he would not be able to perform.

Tampa's Amalie Arena tweeted Tuesday evening that John's show scheduled for Wednesday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled. Those who bought tickets for the Tampa show may use the tickets to attend the rescheduled concert or they may request a refund if they are unable to attend it.

We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/fZRVH1tVyu — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

#BREAKING Disappointed Elton John fans pour out of Amway Center after singer cancels concert minutes after he was scheduled to go on stage! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ejdZB4ckrJ — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) November 28, 2018

We understand your disappointment, Ashley. Elton John was in the building and the news was shared with us immediately prior to the PA announcement being made. Receipts and passes from Amway Center parking lots will be honored for the rescheduled Elton John date in Orlando. — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

Um... so I’m at #AmwayArena for the last 2 hours and they just announced Elton John is cancelling tonight’s concert. WTF #eltonjohn #eltonjohnorlando — Kristen Weaver (@kristenweaver) November 28, 2018

Elton John waits for everyone to get in their seats @AmwayCenter in Orlando and has a man announce over the loudspeaker that the show has been canceled due to an ear infection. #EltonJohn — Dave Osborn (@NDN_dosborn) November 28, 2018

#eltonfarewelltour #EltonJohn I can’t believe you canceled an 8pm concert at 8.25pm. No-one could have called that earlier? Seriously? Unbelievable. My 8 year old mega fan is devastated. pic.twitter.com/sXomyYcVYH — Suzi Brady (@SuziBrady1982) November 28, 2018

~The star was scheduled to perform as part of his #EltonJohn Farewell Tour at 8 p.m. An announcement was made nearly a half hour later that he would not be able to perform. https://t.co/fxCC11Pv0t via @WFTV — ⌛️carol muse⌛️ (@llacigart) November 28, 2018

I give you the before and after faces of our #eltonfarewelltour concert experience. @eltonjohn we hope you feel better soon! And we can’t wait to see you when you’re able to reschedule. #worstbirthdayever #amwaycenter #orlando #eltonjohn @ Amway... https://t.co/YUtCwqHJAE — a noteworthy life (@Noteworthy_Gigs) November 28, 2018

Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined.



All tix for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date. If a guest cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/fkjAXOpnKc — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) November 28, 2018

