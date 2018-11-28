  • Sold-out Elton John concert at Amway Center canceled after singer gets ear infection

    By: Monique Valdes , Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of disappointed fans did not get to see Elton John perform at the Amway Center on Tuesday night. 

    The singer had to cancel his Orlando performance due to an ear infection, officials said. 

    The star was scheduled to perform as part of his Elton John Farewell Tour at 8 p.m. An announcement was made almost 30 minutes later that he would not be able to perform. Fans were asked to leave the venue.

    "The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future," the venue said in a statement. "Please save your concert tickets and receipts/passes for any Amway Center parking lots, as they will be honored for the new performance."

    Venue officials responded to unhappy concertgoers on Twitter, saying that John was in the building and that they made the announcement as soon as they learned he would not be able to perform.

    Tampa's Amalie Arena tweeted Tuesday evening that John's show scheduled for Wednesday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled. Those who bought tickets for the Tampa show may use the tickets to attend the rescheduled concert or they may request a refund if they are unable to attend it.

