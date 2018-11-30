0 Deputies: Standoff in Deltona ends after man kills nephew, self in apartment

DELTONA, Fla. - A six and a half hour standoff between an armed man barricaded in a Deltona apartment and Volusia County sheriff's deputies came to an end just before 4 a.m. Friday with one man found dead and another critically injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect later died from his injuries.

While deputies were on scene, they heard gunshots from the suspect’s apartment. Deputies began evacuating the surrounding apartments. Deputies said the suspect called 911 and spoke for several minutes with a Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator, telling her he had just shot a man and was planning on taking his own life rather than going to jail. The telecommunicator prayed with the suspect and tried to get him to put down his weapon.

“I love you so much because you’re helping me out, but I’m just telling you the truth: I cannot do it; I cannot do it. I can’t,” he told her, according to deputies. He said he had no intention of hurting any law enforcement officers and that he'd fatally shot another man in the apartment.

When deputies eventually entered the apartment, they said they found one man dead and the barricaded subject with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies identified the man who was killed as the suspect's nephew.

The Red Cross assisted residents of Bell Tower apartments who were evacuated during the standoff. Deputies also closed off Bell Tower Road to traffic while they negotiated with the subject.

Deputies said they used tear gas before entering the apartment.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies originally were on their way to the apartment Thursday to arrest the suspect for threatening to blow up the DeLand courthouse on Nov. 6. On the way to his door, they said they heard gunshots.

We made entry at Belltower Apartments in Deltona where an armed subject was barricaded. He was found in a closet - taken to hospital w/ self-inflicted GSW - in critical condition. Confirmed: A second adult male was found deceased in the apt. News media: Full release later today — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 30, 2018

Spoke to a family member who showed up at the scene. He says the barricaded subject is his brother-in-law and that the possible shooting victim is also family. #WFTV @WFTV — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 30, 2018

LOOK: still here on scene. We’ve watched as deputies shot what looked like tear gas canisters into the apartment. No new updates from the @VolusiaSheriff. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/VtYJxTsfqr — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 30, 2018

News media: Staging area is corner of Deltona Boulevard and Caribbean Street. Updates/info will come via Twitter. Please note that statements made by barricaded subject are unconfirmed as we're still working to resolve this incident https://t.co/1SVLXhKVhM — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 30, 2018

