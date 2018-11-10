Suspect sought after bomb threats at DeLand Courthouse on Election Day

DELAND, Fla. - Threatening phone calls on Election Day claiming people “were going to die” at the DeLand Courthouse prompted a search for a bomb threat suspect, according to detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said call-takers at the DeLand Courthouse received two threatening calls around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The unidentified man said an incident would occur around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, prompting deputies to search the four-floor location early Wednesday morning with an explosive detection K-9, deputies said.
Investigators said no explosives were found.
Detectives said they tracked the source of the calls to a phone inside a Metro PC store that was used by a man dressed as a construction worker.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Gerald Johnson at 386-943-7866 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.
Please help us identify someone suspected of making threatening calls to the DeLand Courthouse. Read more: https://t.co/Ba1p6urshw pic.twitter.com/3qEIwbiJKf— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 9, 2018
