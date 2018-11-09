0 Rick Scott sues Broward County elections supervisor over ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott's Senate campaign is suing the Broward County elections supervisor to turn over records regarding how ballots are being counted.

Scott's campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a lawsuit late Thursday demanding that Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes be ordered to turn over several records detailing the counting and collection of ballots cast in Tuesday's election. They are seeking an emergency hearing as the votes must be certified by noon Saturday.

The lawsuit was filed about the same time Scott ordered state law enforcement officials to investigate the Broward and Palm Beach voting operation.

Scott has a narrow lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and the race may be headed to a recount. His lead narrowed as final ballots in heavily Democratic Broward and Palm Beach counties were counted Wednesday and Thursday.

No one answered at Snipes' office late Thursday. Nelson campaign spokesman Dan McLaughlin issued a statement saying that all votes should be counted accurately and that Scott's action "appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."

A spokesman for Nelson's campaign provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately. Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."

Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

National Republican Senatorial Committee and @ScottforFlorida file lawsuit against Broward County Supervisor of Elections pic.twitter.com/f17um6bpc6 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) November 9, 2018

.@ScottforFlorida ended by saying, “I am proud to be the next Senator from the State of Florida and look forward to going up there and making Washington work for all Americans." pic.twitter.com/qinHZfLE2F — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) November 9, 2018

.@FLGovScott accuses Broward and Palm Beach Counties of “shenanigans” in midterm election. Calling on FDLE to investigate and filing a lawsuit over it. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/cLgIiHGvY9 — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) November 9, 2018

