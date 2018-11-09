Recounts ordered in 2 Volusia County races

DeLAND, Fla. - Recounts have been ordered in two Volusia County races, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said Tuesday evening.
Recounts were ordered for the Edgewater City Council District 1 race and the Volusia County Council District 1 race, Lewis said.
Preliminary results in the Edgewater race indicate that of the 8,602 total votes that were cast, Rocky Dorcy received 4,287 votes (49.84 percent) and Christine Elaine Power received 4,315 votes (50.16 percent), officials said.
Preliminary results in the Volusia County race indicate that of the 41,103 total votes that were cast, Barbara Girtman received 20,640 votes (50.22 percent) and Pat Patterson received 20,463 votes (49.78 percent), officials said.
Manual recounts will begin immediately following machine recounts should the machine recounts indicate that manual recounts are required, Lewis said.
The recounts, which are open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Department of Elections in the Historic Courthouse in DeLand.
