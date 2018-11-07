  • Florida election: How would a recount work?

    By: Christopher Heath , Kevin Williams

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Cue the memories of the 2000 election: Two Florida races could be headed for a recount.

    In the Senate race, only about 30,000 votes separate Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla. from Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. as of Wednesday evening – a margin of less than 0.5 percent. Scott declared victory Tuesday night, while Nelson called for a recount Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the race for Florida’s agriculture commissioner race is just as close. Republican Matt Caldwell has a lead of just 12,000 votes over Democrat Nikki Fried.

    Who can call for a recount?

    Only Florida's Secretary of State can give a recount the green light. It is not enough for a candidate to request one.

    What happens next?

    County elections offices have until Saturday to get their unofficial totals submitted. If the Senate race is still tighter than 0.5 percent, the state can order a machine recount. Those results would be due a week from Thursday.

    For the Senate race, if the recount comes back and Rick Scott’s advantage is greater than 0.5 percent, the results would most likely be certified.


    If those results are tighter than 0.25 percent, there will be a recount by hand. Those results wouldn't be official until Nov. 18.

    And just like that 2000 election, all this retallying plays out in public view.

