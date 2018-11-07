0 Scott declares victory, but Florida Senate race still 'too close to call'

FLORIDA - The U.S. Senate race between Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson is still statistically too close to call – despite Scott calling the race for himself Tuesday night.

Poll results are counting in at 50-50 with Scott pulling ahead slightly with less than 40,000 votes between them.

In a speech to supporters in Naples just before midnight on Tuesday, Scott said he was confident in his victory.

"We've done this for over 200 years, and after these campaigns we come together and that’s what we're gonna do, we come together," he said.

"So thank you to all of you because everyone in this room has been a part of it.”

Nelson has not conceded the race, and never came out to speak to the crowd at his campaign watch party Tuesday night. But his campaign manager said Nelson is likely to address supporters on Wednesday.

Nelson has served in the Senate since 2001, and before that in Congress since 1979.

An automatic recount will be called if final numbers between the candidates tally in within 0.5 percent of each other. The Associated Press reports that Scott's margin as of Wednesday morning was less than one half of 1 percent.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates.

