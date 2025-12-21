Dog killed, resident displaced in Orlando house fire on Emerald Lane

ORLANDO, Fla. — On December 20th, Orlando firefighters responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Emerald Lane, where heavy smoke and flames consumed the home. One person was displaced, and a dog was killed in the blaze.
When they arrived, firefighters saw that the house was completely engulfed in flames. They responded quickly to put out the fire, helping to reduce additional damage.
0 of 8
One person has been displaced by the incident, and local authorities are offering assistance. Sadly, a dog did not survive the fire.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire to determine what led to the incident.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.