  • Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ship now at Port Canaveral

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The biggest cruise ship in the world is now at Port Canaveral. 

    Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" arrived at about 4 a.m. Thursday. 

    Related Headlines

    It's part of the port's push to get bigger ships and more passengers into the area. 

    At Wednesday's State of the Port event, CEO John Murray talked about record revenue and the 4.5 million cruise passengers who moved through the port. 

    "It's great for the port, great for Orlando, great for the theme parks, space center, local area, so that it all helps grow the local economy,” he said. “We're here to facilitate commerce between the ocean and the community, and that, to me, is first and foremost."

    Symphony of the Seas is 1,184 feet long and can hold 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members. 

    Carnival plans to bring its largest ship to Port Canaveral in 2020.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories