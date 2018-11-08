Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ship now at Port Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The biggest cruise ship in the world is now at Port Canaveral.
Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" arrived at about 4 a.m. Thursday.
Related Headlines
It's part of the port's push to get bigger ships and more passengers into the area.
At Wednesday's State of the Port event, CEO John Murray talked about record revenue and the 4.5 million cruise passengers who moved through the port.
"It's great for the port, great for Orlando, great for the theme parks, space center, local area, so that it all helps grow the local economy,” he said. “We're here to facilitate commerce between the ocean and the community, and that, to me, is first and foremost."
Symphony of the Seas is 1,184 feet long and can hold 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members.
Carnival plans to bring its largest ship to Port Canaveral in 2020.
LARGEST CRUISE SHIP IN THE WORLD ARRIVES AT PORT CANAVERAL. @RoyalCaribbean Symphony of the Seas makes its first US stop right here at Port Canaveral. What a sight to see! pic.twitter.com/29tEqnppfs— Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) November 8, 2018
Friends, I give you the world's largest cruise ship, @RoyalCaribbean 's Symphony of the Seas. It's right here in Central Florida this morning, in port @PortCanaveral.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 8, 2018
This ship is so large, we can easily see it from this camera in Cocoa Beach! pic.twitter.com/aOBpjAJ5GE
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}