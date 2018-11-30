Police: Embry-Riddle student, employee hacked into school's computer system

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 27-year-old student and a 32-year-old employee at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University were arrested Thursday after police said they hacked into the school's computer system.
Investigators said Kevin Scott, a Ph.D. student, and Jeanette Barott, a communications specialist in the College of Engineering, hacked into the university's computer system to see information they weren't supposed to.
The school's information technology department noticed an unauthorized access in November and contacted the FBI and the Daytona Beach Police Department, a police report said.
Investigators said Scott admitted to accessing the school's servers using administrator accounts for two or three years, but he said he did so out of curiosity and had no intent to cause harm.
Police said Barott knew of Scott's behavior but did not report it.
A university spokesman said no personal or financial information was stolen, but he would not say whose accounts were hacked or to what information Scott had access.
Scott and Barott were booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of damaging a computer system, but they were released after each paying a $10,000 bail.
