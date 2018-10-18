0 Walt Disney World announces new 'nature-inspired' resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World guests will soon have another place to call home for a few days.

The company announced Thursday it plans to build a nature-inspired resort along the shores of Bay Lake, situated between Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

The resort will also not be far from Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.



The new resort will include 900 hotel rooms and Disney Vacation Club villas.

Disney said the new resort, which has not yet been named, will open in 2022.

The company did not reveal how much the resort will cost or how much it will cost for guests to stay at the new resort.

The location where the resort will be built is also near the old River Country water park, which closed in 2001. Disney did not say if the new resort will be built on the site of the old water park.

Three other new resorts are also in the works at Walt Disney World, including an expanded Coronado Springs resort, the new Riviera resort near Epcot and an immersive Star Wars-themed resort near Hollywood Studios.

Disney said more than 1,700 new hotel rooms and DVC villas will open over the next four years.

Approximate location of the new resort:

