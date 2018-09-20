LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It's not Buzz Lightyear or the house from "Up" soaring above Walt Disney World -- it's the park's first new form of transportation infrastructure in decades.
If you've been to Walt Disney World recently, you've probably seen construction crews, towering poles, wheels hanging mid-air, and giant gears in the sky.
Those are all part of the new Skyliner system which will connect two parks and four resorts by air. Channel 9's Jamie Holmes is getting an exclusive first look behind the scenes before it opens to the public. See what's behind the fence today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
