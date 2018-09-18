Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' will end in 2019 to make way for new show

ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly 20 years of delighting Disney guests, Epcot’s “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” will be ending, officials said in a news release.
IllumiNations, which debuted in October 1999, will run until the end of the summer in 2019.
“During the coming year, we’ll be celebrating this classic show, so you still have plenty of time to experience it again and again, as excitement builds for what’s next,” the release said.
Disney officials said they have big plans for Epcot, with new experiences that will “wow” guests, including a new nighttime fireworks spectacular at the park’s World Showcase Lagoon.
“The new show joins several previously announced experiences coming to Epcot, including the highly anticipated 'Guardians of the Galaxy' roller coaster attraction, a 'Ratatouille'-inspired attraction in World Showcase, a new table-service restaurant adjacent to Mission: SPACE and much more,” the release said.
