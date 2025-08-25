Hearing set over new trial sought by man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Convicted killer Markeith Loyd is trying again to overturn his 2019 conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child.

Loyd, who is representing himself, claims he had ineffective counsel during his trial. On Monday, a judge granted his motion for a hearing to present arguments on this claim. However, the judge denied his request for new blood testing related to the case.

That hearing is set for November. Loyd and his former attorney will have the opportunity to present their arguments, which will help the judge decide if Loyd will be granted a new trial.

Loyd was convicted of shooting Sade Dixon when she opened her front door in a west Orlando neighborhood. Her brother was also shot while trying to protect her.

Loyd is also serving a death sentence for the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was killed while Loyd was on the run for Dixon’s murder.

