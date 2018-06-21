0 'He's in my house and he has a gun': New audio, timeline from deadly Orlando apartment standoff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released documents from the Orlando Police Department are shedding light on a shooting and standoff that wounded a police officer and left four children and the suspect dead.

Police also released 911 calls, including the initial call from the girlfriend of suspect Gary Lindsey, Jr.

Records show that call was made Sunday, June 11, at 11:43 p.m. from a 7-Eleven store near the Westbrook apartment complex.

The woman told an Orange County dispatcher that Lindsey had struck her, that he owned weapons and that he was in their apartment with four young children.

Read: Long criminal past, rocky relationship led up to shooting of officer, four kids' deaths

“He hurt me, he took my phone, and right now he’s in my house and he has a gun, and there’s four children in the house,” the woman quietly said with a shaking voice.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

At one point, the dispatcher asked the women whether officers should meet her at the convenience store or at the apartment complex.

Dispatcher: “Did you want the officers to meet you there [the 7-Eleven] or at the [Westbrook apartment] complex?

Caller: “At the place – at the complex.”

Dispatcher: “OK, you want to stay there [the 7-Eleven] where it’s safe, have the officers meet you there as well? Or you want them to send them to the apartment?”

Caller: “To the apartment. I don’t want to leave them alone there too long because he [Lindsey] might do something.”

The caller agreed to have police meet her at the complex’s leasing office.

Listen below: Initial 911 from Westbrook standoff (Source: Orlando Police Dept.)

Documents show officers, including Officer Kevin Valencia, arrived at Westbrook at 11:52 p.m.

Dispatch records show people reported hearing shots from the complex around 1:06 a.m.

One minute later, police at the scene reported that an officer was down.

Read: Wife of Orlando officer in coma: ‘My kids need a daddy. This community needs a real hero'

Orlando police later said the wounded officer was Kevin Valencia, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is still recovering 10 days later.

Read: Orlando police officer shot in standoff breathing on his own, sources say

Dispatch records show SWAT and Orlando police officers spent the next several hours evacuating neighbors, gathering information about Lindsey and trying to establish contact with him.

Records show negotiators were trying to get Lindsey to let the children out of the apartment at 5:17 a.m.

Read: Judge approved deal that kept man in deadly Orlando standoff out of prison, records show

Around 9 p.m. Monday, police established there was still furniture blocking the front door. Within an hour, SWAT team members had breached the apartment via a master bedroom.

Dispatch records show police had found the bodies of Lindsey and the four children at 11:05 p.m.

Video: Family members grieving loss of four children killed during standoff

The dispatch records do not indicate when – if ever – police corresponded with Lindsey. The records indicate a phone call from family and friends who had been in touch with Lindsey.

Orlando police released audio from a phone call from Lindsey’s sister, who said, “He texted a friend before… said he was going to kill himself. Said he was barricaded in an apartment that he shot through a door at a cop, or he didn’t know a cop was there. Anyway, I don’t know if he knew.”

#Orlando Police say four children held hostage were killed while they slept. They were shot around the same time Officer Kevin Valencia was shot. He remains in critical condition. Live coverage on #WFTVat6 @WFTV https://t.co/WelaNSFzI6 pic.twitter.com/QvydSvPJrL — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) June 14, 2018

Orlando police announced almost three days after the standoff that evidence suggested the four children were found dead in their beds, and that they had likely been killed in their sleep shortly before or after Valencia was shot.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. James Cathedral Saturday for four children -- ranging in age from 1 to 12 -- whom Lindsey killed during the standoff. The Mass is open to the public.

If you or anyone you know is the victim of domestic violence, click here for resources to get help.

More coverage you can count on:

Read: 'A very tragic, sad ending': No survivors after family standoff

Photos: Scene of standoff where Orlando officer was shot

Read: Community, law enforcement send well-wishes to wounded Orlando police officer

Read: How to cope with fear, sadness after a mass shooting

GoFundMe link for Officer Valencia's medical needs

GoFundMe link for children's funeral expenses

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

© 2018 Cox Media Group.