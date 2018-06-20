  • Orlando police officer shot in standoff breathing on his own, sources say

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month during a standoff at an apartment complex is now breathing on his own, sources told Channel 9.

    Police said Gary Lindsey Jr. shot Officer Kevin Valencia, who has been hospitalized since the June 10 shooting.

    Read: Judge approved deal that kept man in deadly Orlando standoff out of prison, records show

    A Mass will be celebrated at St. James Cathedral Saturday for four children -- ranging in age from 1 to 12 -- whom Lindsey killed during the standoff. The Mass is open to the public.

    Read: Long criminal past, rocky relationship led up to shooting of officer, four kids' deaths

