ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month during a standoff at an apartment complex is now breathing on his own, sources told Channel 9.
Police said Gary Lindsey Jr. shot Officer Kevin Valencia, who has been hospitalized since the June 10 shooting.
Related Headlines
Read: Judge approved deal that kept man in deadly Orlando standoff out of prison, records show
A Mass will be celebrated at St. James Cathedral Saturday for four children -- ranging in age from 1 to 12 -- whom Lindsey killed during the standoff. The Mass is open to the public.
Click here to donate to Valencia's family.
Click here to donate to the children's family.
Read: Long criminal past, rocky relationship led up to shooting of officer, four kids' deaths
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}