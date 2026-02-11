Official: Person detained for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s abduction

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to ABC News, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained a person of interest for questioning in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

The individual was taken into custody at a location south of Tucson, ABC News reported. Authorities are preparing to search a site connected to the person.

The detention comes after investigators released images of a masked man approaching Guthrie’s front door, and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood, ABC News said.

This is a developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group