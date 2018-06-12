0 Convicted felon who killed 4 children, shot officer owned 5 guns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The four children taken hostage by a man accused of shooting an Orlando police officer have died after a standoff that lasted for about 20 hours, police said.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced early Tuesday morning that suspect Gary Lindsey shot and killed the children – two of whom were his own – and then killed himself.

Later Tuesday, the attorney representing the family posted a GoFundMe page and released photos and the names of the young victims.

Iraya, 12

Lillia, 10

Aidan, 6

Dove, 1



These are the faces of the four young lives lost in the deadly Orlando standoff. https://t.co/swKyVG3pKP pic.twitter.com/MhJs43euAX — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 12, 2018

This is what’s left behind following a deadly end to a standoff in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/pU0TWrpauE — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 12, 2018

"We had been working very hard during this long day to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution. Unfortunately it has a very tragic and sad ending,” Mina said. “Our hearts go out to the family of those four children."

Read: How to cope with fear, sadness after a mass shooting

Mina said negotiators lost communication with Lindsey around 8:30 p.m. Monday because of a poor connection. Lindsey was using a WIFI phone that did not have cellular service. When SWAT team members moved in to bring him a phone, they could see that one of the children was dead. Lindsey's body was found in a closet.

Two of the children were found dead in one bedroom and the two others were found dead in a second bedroom.

SWAT breached several windows which is when an officer saw a deceased child, that's when explosive breach was done on the apartment, gas was deployed- started clearing the apartment room by room. #WFTV — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) June 12, 2018

At a press conference Tuesday evening, Mina said that during the negotiations, there was never any indication that Lindsey threatened the children.

Mina said Lindsey had five guns in his possession--two rifles, two shotguns and a hand gun. The guns were passed on to Lindsey by his dead father.

Photos: Scene of standoff where Orlando officer was shot

Mina said officers were working hard to gather as much information as they could about what was going on inside the apartment without provoking Lindsey.

Skywitness 9 was over the scene of the standoff late Monday. The windows of the apartment appeared to be broken and there were no lights coming from the apartment.

Watch below: Police update as standoff comes to tragic end

Such a horrible ending to this incident. Our hearts go out to the family of the children and the law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to bring this standoff to a peaceful conclusion. https://t.co/XKXSUbFdBU — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2018

The standoff started late Sunday night when police said Lindsey beat an ex-girlfriend, who called police to report a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Apartments complex on Eaglesmere Drive, just north of Universal Studios.

Mina said the children were not part of the original domestic violence call.

Read: ‘He’s extremely strong’: Orlando officer who was shot remains critical

Lindsey opened fire when officers arrived, shooting Officer Kevin Valencia, police said. Sources told Channel 9 Valencia was shot in the eye. Fellow officers rushed Valencia to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery early Monday morning. Mina said Valencia suffered “very significant injuries,” but is expected to survive.

“Everyone is sending prayers for Kevin and his family,” Mina said.

Read: Community, law enforcement send well-wishes to wounded Orlando police officer

Police evacuated residents from the Westbrook apartment complex shortly after the standoff started. Many of them spent Monday morning at a McDonald’s, before police relocated them to a nearby Holiday Inn. Police started to allow residents back into their homes Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Residents describe chaotic scene where officer was shot

#Update: Just learned police are allowing some Westbrook residents who live south of the complex are being allowed back to their homes. They must have proper paperwork to enter.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/wS0FlAdLGg — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) June 12, 2018

Court records show Lindsey had an extensive criminal history. Paperwork shows three arrests since 2004. In 2009, Lindsey pleaded no contest to charges of arson and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer after investigators said he sent an Orange County home after an argument with his girlfriend.

Records show he received 35 years of community supervision, and while under supervision, he has been picked up for a series of probation violations, culminating in 2012 with an aggravated battery and aggravated assault charge in Orange County, stemming from a fight with another girlfriend.

Read: Who is Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., the man accused of shooting officer, taking 4 children hostage?

Lindsey was released when the state couldn't file charges after 30 days.

If you or anyone you know is the victim of domestic violence, click here for resources to get help.

