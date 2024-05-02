Orlando police to receive pay increase this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police officers in Orlando will receive a pay increase this year.

The change comes as the department, like many around the country, struggles with recruiting and retention.

In October, the officers will get a 4% raise under their contract.

Watch: Orlando Police make a child’s dreams come true

They have negotiated another 6% raise with the city.

If approved by the city, the starting salary will be nearly $65,000 a year.

Watch: Orlando police share experience of emergency situation training

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group