Orlando police share experience of emergency situation training

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are continually training to handle any situation that is thrown at them.

Channel 9 reporter Sam Martello was invited to take part in a training day event hosted by the department.

Officers shared how they respond to real-life emergencies including active shootings and methods of de-escalation.

Police said the training is something they do every year to help them prepare for worst-case scenarios.

The training area is filled with rooms and hallways that can be constructed to resemble a house, a school, or even an apartment building.

Officers will run down hallways and clear rooms with a partner to just take a glimpse of situations they can be in.

During the training, officers will hear simulated gunshots and the police talking over the radio.

