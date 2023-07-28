Orange County sheriff: Crisis intervention training increasing Baker Act numbers, decreasing arrests

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The number of people Baker Acted by Orange County law enforcement so far this year is nearly double all of last year.

The Baker Act, which was enacted in Florida in 1972, was created to protect the rights of people with mental illness and ensure public safety.

Law enforcement can use the act on an individual if they believe the person is mentally ill; that person cannot determine if they need to be examined by a mental health care professional; and that without care that person will likely harm themselves or others.

If those criteria are met, an individual can be detained for up to 72 hours at a mental health facility.

Read: 9 facts, history of Florida’s Baker Act law

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the increase in Baker Act numbers is because his deputies are getting in crisis intervention.

“We’ve responded to over 8000 calls for service and zero arrests,” Mina said. “Low-level misdemeanor violations decrease and but the Baker Acts increase.”

Two new teams just completed training, and the sheriff’s office now has a total of six that consist of a deputy and clinician.

Read: This Central Florida county is launching new mental health programs

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group