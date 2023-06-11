This Central Florida county is launching new mental health programs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County announced the expansion of its mental health services with new programs.

Donna Wyche, Manager of Orange County’s Mental Health and Homelessness Division, announced the programs at the county meeting.

“These initiatives are game-changing,” Wyche said.

The new initiative comes as a result of a report done in 2022.

The Orange County Mental and Behavioral Health System of Care, Community Analysis report found that the county has an ‘overburdened’ mental health and behavioral care system.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he is grateful for Wyche and her team’s efforts.

“Because of our continued work, we are moving the needle,” Demings said.

Here are the new programs:

Implement a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program for first responders to de-escalate situations with people in a mental health crisis.

Expand the Crisis Stabilization Unit beds (CSU) with the Central Florida Behavioral and University Behavioral Center by adding ten beds for people who need medical services for mental and behavioral treatment.

Increase pre-booking diversion programming at the Orange County jail to offer mental health services at two drop-in centers staffed by Aspire Health Partners.

Expand the nurse-family partnership with the Early Learning Coalition to provide over 80 women with behavioral health and medical care.

Launch the first pilot program for mental health services in a primary pediatric care office from birth to 18 years of age. These services aim to assess, prevent, and treatment and behavioral health issues.

Implement the Upstream Model with Chapin Hall in Orange County Public Schools to reduce homelessness and dropout rates.

The 911 Communications Center will have access to crisis management experts for callers with mental health situations.

