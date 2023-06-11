Orlando high school student who suffered brain aneurysm walks at graduation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Pine Ridge High School graduate received more than just a diploma at last week’s graduation ceremony.

The crowd erupted in applause as 18-year-old Javier got up from his wheelchair and walked across the stage.

The high school graduate suffered an aneurysm in 2021 and started physical therapy in January.

His therapists from Orlando Health attended the ceremony to cheer him on.

