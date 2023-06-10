New restaurant will open near Kissimmee next month, hiring over 200 positions

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Rocky Mountain-inspired restaurant is setting up shop near Kissimmee this summer.

The Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is looking to hire over 200 people for its new location opening in late July.

This will be the first time the restaurant will be in the area, specifically in Four Corners, and the second location in Florida.

Lazy Dog is known for its American cuisine, cozy environment, scratch-made kitchen and small-town hospitality.

The casual dining restaurant chain started in California.

The restaurant is accepting applications for servers, cooks, bartenders and host/hostesses.

