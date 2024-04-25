Orlando Police make a child’s dreams come true

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make a child’s dream come true.

Four-year-old officer Stone, who currently battles end-stage renal disease, was sworn into the Orlando Police Force Wednesday.

He arrived at the Orlando Police headquarters to a large fanfare.

The SWAT team delivered his uniform, and the Chief swore in Stone.

Officer Stone was then on the job solving his first case which was a dognapping.

Officer Stone and SWAT drive around parking lot with lights and sirens before rescuing dog.

Stone was later visited by characters of the television show Paw Patrol.

“To be able to give him this special day, that is just for him and his family where he can feel like the hero for the day, we just so honored to give that hope strength and joy,” Anna Cuba of Make-A-Wish said.

Officer Stone even got his own patrol vehicle with his name on the front of it.

