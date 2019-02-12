ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man they said was driving a truck when it hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking down State Road 408 last month.
Police said a man who possibly goes by the name Lisandro Perez was behind the wheel of the Ford F250 when it struck and killed the pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Glenn Kale, around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 16. Officers said he fled the scene following the crash.
Related Headlines
-
Police: Driver flees after fatally striking person on SR 408 near…
-
Pedestrians call for crosswalk after man killed in hit-and-run crash on…
-
Orlando firefighters recovering after crash give reminder for drivers to…
-
Man dead after 3 car crash on Colonial Drive, FHP says
-
Troopers hope new video will bring leads in hit-and-run case
READ: Police: Driver flees after fatally striking person on SR 408 near downtown Orlando
TRENDING NOW:
- OIA implements new safety measure after TSA worker jumped to his death
- Will tax refunds be lower this year? Unfortunately yes, for some
- Lawmakers say they have reached a deal to avoid another government shutdown
- VIDEO: Mother charged with murder in 32-year-old disappearance of her 3-year-old son
Newly released surveillance footage shows three men get out of the truck and survey damage to the hood less than an hour after the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.
Here is surveillance video of the suspect. If you have any information about this case, please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jDy6yLtB3l— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 12, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}