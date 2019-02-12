  • Orlando police searching for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on SR-408

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man they said was driving a truck when it hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking down State Road 408 last month.

    Police said a man who possibly goes by the name Lisandro Perez was behind the wheel of the Ford F250 when it struck and killed the pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Glenn Kale, around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 16. Officers said he fled the scene following the crash.

    Newly released surveillance footage shows three men get out of the truck and survey damage to the hood less than an hour after the crash.

    Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.

