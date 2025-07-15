Orlando real estate market cools in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the latest data from the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association, the Orlando real estate market experienced a decrease in new listings and total sales between May and June 2025.

In Orlando, new listings declined by 8.4%, halting at 3,854 homes in June, down from 4,208 in May. Overall sales also dropped 1.5%, from 2,551 to 2,513 during the same period. Nonetheless, the median home price stayed consistent at $390,000, and the interest rate dipped slightly from 6.8% to 6.7%.

“Sellers may delist for many reasons, but the recent national increase in delistings, including a 47% jump reported by Realtor.com, emphasizes the importance of pricing realistically from the start,” said Lawrence Bellido, president of the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association.

The Orlando area’s home inventory declined by 1.2% from May to June, with 13,793 homes available in June versus 13,957 in May. The supply slightly increased to 5.49 months, suggesting the market is nearing balance, as a balanced market usually has about six months of supply.

In June, 1,979 single-family homes were sold, marking a 4.2% decline from May’s 2,066 sales. The median price for these homes was $429,000. Meanwhile, condo sales grew by 17.6%, with 281 units sold in June compared to 239 in May, and a median price of $195,000. Townhouse and villa sales also saw a slight rise, with 253 units sold in June versus 246 in May, and a median price of $335,000.

In June, distressed home sales—comprising bank-owned properties and short sales—represented 1.0% of all sales, with 26 homes sold. This reflects an 18.2% rise compared to May.

The Orlando real estate market is currently adjusting, with a decline in new listings and sales, yet prices and interest rates remain stable. As the market moves toward a balanced state, sellers should price their properties realistically to prevent delisting.

