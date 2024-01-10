Orlando remembers police Lt. Debra Clayton & Deputy Norman Lewis 7 years after their deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s law enforcement community is remembering two of their own who died in the line of duty seven years ago.

Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed by a wanted murderer in a Walmart parking lot in 2017.

Orange County Deputy First Call Norman Lewis died in a crash while responding to Clayton’s death.

Channel 9 spoke with Orange County Sheriff John Mina about their deaths and how their legacy still impacts Orlando police and Orange County deputies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. We never forget them, and I know this community doesn’t forget them either,” Mina said. “So, I hear the comments from the community, and they feel just as bad for the families.”

A jury found Clayton’s killer guilty and sentenced him to death for her murder.

Clayton left behind a husband, and they had only been married a year.

Her husband says she wanted to make a difference in a community dealing with violence and wanted to bridge the gap between the people and the police.

