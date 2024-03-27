Orlando to rename section of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. — State and Orlando city leaders will come together Wednesday to honor a fallen Orlando police officer.

Officer Kevin Valencia was shot while responding to a domestic situation off Kirkman Road in 2018.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died three years later.

Leaders will unveil a roadway sign on a portion of Kirkman Road that is named in Valencia’s memory.

That ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m.

