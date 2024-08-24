Orlando tourism industry hits record-high $92.5B economic impact

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida travel and tourism industries reached a record $92.5 billion in economic impact for 2023, up 5.6% from the previous year’s $87.6 billion, according to Visit Orlando.

Here’s a further breakdown of the tourism industry figures announced at this year’s Visit Orlando Insights Luncheon on Aug. 23, citing research produced by Oxford Economics company Tourism Economics:

Central Florida’s visitor spending increased 5.4% from $55.5 billion to $58.5 billion.

The tax impact increased 5.3% to $6.6 billion, saving an average of $7,400 per household in taxes.

The tourism industry has supported 464,000 direct and indirect local jobs, with nearly 284,000 directly from the tourism.

