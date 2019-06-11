Ormond Beach police arrest father after death of 5-month-old

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man is in custody after officials said he was responsible for the death of a 5-month-old infant.
Officials with the Ormond Beach Police Department responded to a residence on North Yonge Street after receiving reports of an infant having difficulty breathing.
Medics also responded on scene and transported the child to an area hospital, where the child later died.
The infant's biological father, 23-year-old Calib Scott, was arrested in connection to the death.
Scott faces charges of neglect of a child, aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder involving aggravated child abuse.
The investigation remains ongoing.
