Osceola County deputies search for registered sex offender accused of violating probation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender accused of violating his probation.

Officials released a picture this week of Ridge White.

Deputies believe he cut off his ankle monitor on Wednesday.

He was last seen in a wooded area near South Rail Avenue.

Investigators say White has an extensive violent criminal history.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

