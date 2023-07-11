Osceola County deputy fired after being arrested on domestic violence charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy was fired after he was arrested on charges related to domestic violence, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Orlando police arrested Osceola County Deputy Alex Valentin on charges of battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

The agency said Valentin was “immediately terminated” because of the allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had employed Valentin for about 11 years.

“The Sheriff and members of the Sheriff’s Office support and concern is with the victim,” a spokesman said.

