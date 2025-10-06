Osceola County high-speed moped chase ends in arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On September 27, 2025, an Osceola County deputy arrested Ryan Ameer Ozuna following a high-speed chase involving mopeds and a car on US-192.

The incident started when a deputy saw two mopeds splitting lanes and cutting off cars on US-192. When the deputy tried to pull them over, one moped driver escaped into oncoming traffic.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Aviation unit, STAR, monitored the suspect’s moped from the air while it tried to hide behind an apartment building. With air support guiding them, the deputy was able to find the suspect.

The suspect ran away on foot and entered a nearby white Kia Forte. Although other patrol units tried to stop the vehicle, the Kia drove away from the scene.

Deputies deployed spike strips on Vine Street and Yates, causing the Kia Forte to run over them and disable three of its four tires. The suspect then pulled into an AutoZone parking lot on Vine Street, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Deputies detained the suspect, Ryan Ameer Ozuna, and transported him to Osceola County Jail. He is charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving with a Suspended License, and Violation of Probation.

Ozuna has previous offenses, with arrests on December 1, 2024, and August 7, 2025, in Osceola County for fleeing and eluding officers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group