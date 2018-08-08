0 Osceola County man kills neighbor with pickax, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County man is accused of killing his neighbor with a pickax, deputies said.

It marks the ninth homicide in Osceola County this year, surpassing the first eight months of last year.

According to the arrest affidavit, Romeo Thielman lived in a studio apartment behind Luis Sola's home. Neighbors said the two were friends, but no one seemed to know what led to the altercation.

Witnesses said they heard the men arguing before Sola collapsed in a driveway.

A neighbor found him bleeding from his head and called 911.

When deputies arrived, Sola could not answer their questions and kept asking for his wife.

Thielman called 911 from a Wawa and told deputies he hit Sola in the head with a pickax, deputies said.

Thielman told deputies he threw the pickax in the woods before taking off to cool down, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, he said he did it because he was angry that Sola kept going into his home whenever he didn't lock the door.

Deputies said they had responded to Thielman's house earlier that day for a domestic disturbance involving Thielman and his girlfriend, but it's unclear if the events are related.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.