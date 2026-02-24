Enrollment decline leads to $17M reduction in state funding for OCPS

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools’ state funding will be reduced by approximately $17 million for the 2025-2026 school year due to a decrease in student enrollment. The adjustment follows the latest state education funding calculations.

The reduction was triggered by the third Florida Education Finance Program calculation, which provides an updated student count for the district.

Although the district is not required to provide a direct repayment, the State of Florida will withhold the $17 million from future scheduled payments.

Michael Ollendorff, media relations administrator for Orange County Public Schools, discussed a financial adjustment in a statement about the district’s monitoring. Ollendorff said the district has been “closely monitoring enrollment” since the initial forecast.

Ollendorff said, “It’s important that OCPS’s state payments will be reduced because of this reduction.” He confirmed that the third calculation reflected the expected $17 million reduction.

