Osceola County school officials temporarily turn off ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Parents will have to use other options to monitor students’ transportation in the first month of the new school year.

Osceola County Public Schools said the “Here Comes the Bus” mobile app, which tracks buses’ location using GPS, will be deactivated until Sep. 11.

School officials said this temporary change will help alleviate confusion for families, especially with constant updates.

They said bus routes and assignments could change during the beginning of school, and the app might not display the most accurate information.

Instead, parents are encouraged to sign up for the “Bus Bulletin” to receive text messages on their child’s bus status.

Parents can also call the Transportation Services hotline at 407-483-3673 to ask about bus assignments.

