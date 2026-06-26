Osceola couple denied bond in alleged elder abuse case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County couple accused of operating multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities appeared before a judge Thursday, where both were ordered held without bond.

Ronald Pack, 60, and Marie Carenan, 56, face charges including scheme to defraud, aggravated elder abuse, and elder neglect.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests followed a multi-agency investigation into several facilities in Osceola and Polk counties. Authorities said they shut down three locations in Osceola County, while the Polk County Sheriff’s Office closed three additional homes.

Investigators said they received more than 300 calls for service at the Osceola County facilities since the beginning of 2024. The investigation also uncovered repeated complaints to the Florida Department of Children and Families alleging physical, sexual and psychological abuse, as well as fraud involving public assistance benefits.

The arrest affidavit alleges investigators found padlocked doors, locked refrigerators, and unqualified staff administering medication. At one home on Gillingham Court, investigators said they found deteriorating conditions, including ceiling leaks, and a bedridden patient being cared for without the required licensing.

Channel 9 was at that home as investigators executed a search warrant and watched as nine patients were removed. The sheriff’s office said a total of 38 patients were transported from the three Osceola County homes. DCF has not said where the patients were taken.

The affidavit also details a March 13, 2025, call from a resident at one of the facilities reporting that patients were being left on the floor for hours. A responding deputy found one elderly woman yelling in pain and another lying on the floor under a blanket. The second woman told deputies she had fallen the previous day and had been left on the floor for hours, according to the report.

Both suspects are expected in court again on June 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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