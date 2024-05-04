Osceola Sheriff’s office needs your vote in sheriff’s association contest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s support in beating out other countries in the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Vehicle Graphics Contest.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Osceola County Sheriff Lopez and the sheriff’s office is encouraging Central Floridians to vote for their Autism Awareness Car.
This car holds a special significance for our community as it carries a powerful message of unity, understanding, and inclusion, the sheriff’s office said.
Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts
Here is how you can vote:
- Head to the FSA Facebook page
- Click on the photo of the OCSO Autism Awareness Patrol Car
- Hit the “like” button on the photo
- Share the post with all of your friends and ask them to vote
Read: This Central Florida airport is 2nd-worst in the U.S. for flight delays, study says
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group