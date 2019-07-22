  • Oviedo mayor Dominic Persampiere won't seek reelection

    By: Jeff Levkulich

    Updated:

    OVIEDO, Fla. - After 20 years of service to the city of Oviedo, Mayor Dominic Persampiere is calling it quits. 

    Persampiere, who served on the Oviedo city council before he was elected mayor, said he decided not to run for reelection. 

    Persampiere said after much thought, he decided to step away from public life to spend more time with his family and grow his business. 

    Persampiere said he is proud to see the city of Oviedo grow into what it has become today and is proud to be a part of its success. 

