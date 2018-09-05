0 Owner of Orlando gun store, brother accused of shipping truck filled with guns to Haiti

ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of an Orlando gun shop and his brother are facing charges in an illegal firearms shipment.

They are accused of filling a truck with more than 150 guns -- including shotguns and assault rifles -- and ammunition and shipping it from Palm Beach to Haiti.

In 2016, customs officials in Haiti said they discovered more than a 150 weapons, ammunition, tactical vests and uniforms hidden in a truck shipped from Florida.

Two years later, court documents reveal Junior Joseph, the owner of an Orlando gun store, and his brother are believed to have been behind it.

"Well, it surprises me, because like I said, Junior is a Marine also, and I didn't know he was involved in anything like that," said Rodney Shepherd, who owns a neighboring gym.

The Global Dynasty Corps website lists Junior Joseph as a lead trainer, touting his military service and his degree in criminal justice.

Joseph and his brother, Jimy Joseph, are accused of conspiring to illegally ship the weapons in an old Mitsubishi cargo truck from the Port of Palm Beach to Haiti.

Channel 9 Reporter Jeff Deal visited Jimy Joseph's home Monday, but someone closed the door when he identified himself.

No one answered the door at Junior Joseph's Apopka home.

Records indicate the men used Whatsapp to message others in Haiti about the shipment, including a politician.

After the truck was discovered, they received a voice message from someone in Haiti saying, "This thing is making a lot of noise, baby. Anyway, don't include yourself in this, because there is jail time involved. OK?"

Records indicate that the activity could be detrimental to U.S. foreign policy or national security.

People who work near the gun store saw a large law enforcement presence at there several weeks ago. They said it didn't appear the officers were there to buy gear.

