Pair of Japanese restaurants in Orlando win Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand awards

By Steven Ryzewski and WFTV.com News Staff

Zaru Noodle Shop (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of Japanese restaurants less than two miles apart in Orlando have received Bib Gourmand awards from the Michelin Guide — accounting for half of the four restaurants recognized statewide.

Zaru, a noodle shop in the Mills 50 area, and Sushi Saint, a sushi restaurant near Creative Village in downtown Orlando, received the awards April 11.

The Orlando restaurants are joined by Streetlight Taco, a Mexican restaurant in South Tampa, and Tam Tam, a Vietnamese restaurant on the edge of downtown Miami.

