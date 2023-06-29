Palm Coast man who shot dog in the face sentenced to prison

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man who was arrested last year after his dog was found shot in the face in a kennel has been sentenced to prison.

Deputies said they were called to a Seaman Trail East home in April of 2022 after several people heard dogs barking and crying before hearing gunfire.

Investigators said 26-year-old Jamier Lee-Bright shot the dog, Rocky, in the snout and left him in a kennel in a bedroom, but denied hearing anything at first.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky suffered a bullet going through his snout and bottom lip, into his neck and shoulder area, and through his left front leg.

Detectives arrested Lee-Bright on charges of felony animal cruelty and tampering with evidence. Rocky was turned over to Palm Coast Animal Control for medical care and eventually made a full recovery after surgery.

Lee-Bright pleaded guilty to both charges back in May.

During a hearing in Flagler County Wednesday, Lee-Bright was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 42 months of probation.

“Justice has finally been served to Rocky’s shooter,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Lashing out at your pet is never the right answer.”

After hearing the story of Rocky’s recovery, A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employee decided to adopt him.

According to FCSO Crime Analyst Hayden Ore and his wife, Rocky has shown no signs of aggression since his trauma and has been a “wonderful addition” to their family.

“It is miraculous that Rocky survived two gunshot wounds; there is no doubt he suffered greatly,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement about the case. “Rocky has a loving home and the defendant is behind bars. A fitting end to a disturbing crime.”

As a part of his sentence, Lee-Bright will also be placed on the animal abuser registry and is banned from any future contact with animals.

